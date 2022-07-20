Russia 'laying The Groundwork' To Annex Additional Ukrainian Territory Amid War, Says US

Russia is planning to annex more strategic regions of Ukraine, US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said, citing US intelligence reports. While speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Kirby ascertained that the United States intelligence officials have ample evidence that Russia is looking to annex additional Ukraine territory. Also, he claimed that the Kremlin could force Ukraine to hold early elections as soon as September. Kirby said this would not be the first time that Moscow leaders planned such actions and added that the Kremlin is working strategically to execute the plan.

"This is out of the playbook, and we’ve seen them do it in the past. What we’re seeing now is a more concerted more strategic effort," he said.

According to Kirby, the Kremlin is eyeing Kherson as well as the whole of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions and added the US government is closely monitoring Russia's annexation plan. "Moscow would try to annex those regions where it has made territorial gains including Kherson and Donbas," he said. However, when reporters asked for further details, Kirby declined to reveal anything. Notably, the Kremlin has already installed its "puppet" in several strategic locations including, DPR and LPR regions and the US intelligence reports claimed Russia would extend its plan for other Ukrainian regions too.

Zelenskyy claims Russia could use Ukraine to target other European nations

It is pertinent to mention here that Russia initiated a full-fledged war against Ukraine nearly two days after Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, on February 24. Since then, it has been bombarding several cities in Ukraine, resulting in the killing of thousands of civilians and the loss of infrastructure. Ever since the onset of the so-called "special military operation", the Biden regime has been providing military aid to the Ukrainian army.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy underscored that Russia could use his country as the centre to target other European nations and appealed to the countries for cooperation in order to avert such a situation in the near future. While speaking at the opening of the 26th Annual Economist Government Roundtable on July 5, he emphasised regional security to secure the whole of Europe from Russian aggression. According to Zelenskyy, no one can rule out the possibility of Russian President Vladimir Putin planning to attack some other European countries.

Image: AP