Russia Loses Spot On 4 UN Committees; Ukraine Elected To UNPFII With Overwhelming Majority

In a major embarrassment for Russia, it lost its position on the Permanent Forum of Indigenous Issues, with Ukraine being elected by an overwhelming majority.

Ajeet Kumar
Russia

In a major embarrassment for Russia, it lost all elections pertaining to UN bodies on Wednesday. Elections were held in the United Nations Economic and Social Council to fill various vacancies in subsidiary and related bodies on April 13. Taking to the microblogging site, Ukraine’s Representative to the UN Sergiy Kyslytsya, informed that Moscow lost its position on the Permanent Forum of Indigenous Issues to which Ukraine was elected by an overwhelming majority.

Ukraine will be represented by Suleiman Mamutov, a Crimean Tatar. Apart from losing a seat at the Permanent Forum of Indigenous Issues, the Kremlin has also lost its significant spot on the UN Committee on Non-Governmental Organizations, UNICEF and UN-Women. According to Kyslytsya, the verdict could be seen as Moscow's isolation on the global stage.

  • Committee on Non-Governmental Organisations-- Russia lost after having got only 15 votes out of 54 ballots.
  • In the UN Women Executive Board polls-- it got only 16 votes out of 54.
  • In the UNICEF Executive Board-- Moscow got only 18 votes out of 52 ballots.
  • Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues-- defeated by Ukraine, which got 34 votes.

Meanwhile, reacting to the latest development, United Kingdom Mission to the UN said, "Russia was contesting elections to the Committee on Non-Governmental Organisations, UN Women Executive Board, UNICEF Executive Board and Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues. Russia competed in 4 elections to @UN committees today. It lost in all of them. The UN membership is isolating Russia and stands with Ukraine."

The European Union Delegation at the United Nations in New York said that the results of the ECOSOC elections exhibit that Russia's aggression has disqualified them from serving in key bodies of the UN. 

"We congratulate those newly elected members of the #ECOSOC subsidiary bodies who commit to the values of the UN," it wrote on Twitter.

UN Assembly suspends Russia from top human rights body

It is pertinent to mention here that Russia initiated a full-fledged war against Ukraine days after Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. Putin's action came despite the West's repetitive warning and speculations about his ill intention to invade Ukraine.

Since then, it has been bombarding several cities in Ukraine, resulting in the killing of thousands of civilians. This triggered anger among world leaders resulting in severe sanctions and other restrictions against Moscow.

Earlier this month, the UN General Assembly voted to suspend Russia from the world organisation’s leading human rights body over allegations that Russian soldiers in Ukraine engaged in war crimes. 

