Russia Lost 15% Of Their Troops Since Beginning Of Ukraine War: EU Foreign Policy Chief

European Union (EU) top diplomat Josep Borrell, on Tuesday, asserted that if statistics and reports are true, the Russian army has suffered “impressive losses” while invading Ukraine. With Kyiv putting forward unprecedented resistance, Putin’s forces pull all stops to salvage their so-called military operation. On Tuesday, Borrell asserted that it was a “world record” for any army to suffer as many losses as Russia.

"I wouldn't dare to make a hypothesis about how long Russia can resist... If it is true that Russia has lost 15% of their troops since the beginning of the war, this is a world record of the losses of an army invading a country," the European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters after a meeting of the bloc's defence ministers. Notably, Borrell chaired a meeting of defence ministers from 26 member states on Tuesday wherein he discussed announcing new military aid worth another 500 million euros ($527m) for Zelenskyy’s troops.

The Russia-Ukraine war has now continued for the 12th week with the Ukrainian military claiming to have killed as many as 27,000 troops since the war started. Attacks and combat have continued in Ukraine's south and east. Notably, Putin’s forces have also continued to shell western cities including Ukraine's cultural capital of Lviv, in a bid to cut off western supplies. On Tuesday, Borrell said, “We have to continue to support the Ukrainians with arms, that’s why we will pull 500 million euros more” from the European Peace Facility.

No agreement on sanctions

Onlya day before, Borrell had said that the European Union (EU) has remained unsuccessful in reaching unanimity on banning Russian oil as the bloc’s foreign ministers met in Brussels, Addressing a news conference in Brussels, Borrell said “unhappily” it was not possible to reach an agreement on the sixth sanctions package against Russia over Moscow's military aggression in Ukraine.

