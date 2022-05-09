Russia Lost Over 25,000 Troops, Large Amount Of Weapons Amid Ongoing War, Says Ukraine

The Ukrainian Defence Ministry on Monday claimed that Russia has incurred heavy losses since it launched a full-fledged war on February 24. In its latest update, the ministry claimed that Russia has lost nearly 25,650 soldiers, 2,764 Armored Personnel Vehicles, 1,145 tanks, 513 artillery systems, 185 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS), and 87 anti-aircraft warfare. In addition, Russia also lost 1,970 vehicles and fuel tanks, 377 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), 199 planes, 158 helicopters, 94 cruise missiles, 41 special equipment as well as 12 boats, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry added.

As Moscow celebrated Victory Day on Monday, Russian forces advanced in their attack on Ukraine, aiming to conquer the vital southern port city of Mariupol. As per an Associated Press (AP) report, Russian forces pounded the Azovstal steel plant where an estimated 2,000 Ukrainian fighters are holed up in a vast maze of tunnels and bunkers under the plant. The plant is the only part of the city that is yet to be captured by the invaders. Its loss would deprive Ukraine of a key port and allow Russia to open a land corridor to the Crimean Peninsula, which it annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

'Russia has preemptively repulsed an aggression': Putin

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has attempted to portray Russia's military involvement in Ukraine as an "unavoidable response to Western policies." During a military parade commemorating Victory Day, Putin drew comparisons between the Red Army's combat against Nazi troops and Russian forces' actions in Ukraine. The Russian President described the campaign in Ukraine as a timely and essential response to thwart an absolutely unacceptable threat along the border. "The danger was rising and Russia has preemptively repulsed an aggression," Putin added, as per the AP.

Russia spends nearly US $900 million per day to keep battle on in Ukraine: Report

It is significant to mention here that Russia is spending an estimated US $900 million (over Rs 6,900 crores) a day on the ongoing war in Ukraine. The Kremlin is bound to pay all the soldiers fighting in Ukraine, provide them with rockets and repair lost or damaged military equipment, Newsweek reported citing a military magazine SOFREP. The magazine further stated that Russia must also compensate for the thousands of critical weapons and cruise missiles fired during the conflict, each costing around $1.5 million.

Image: AP