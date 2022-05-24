Russia Lost Over 29,000 Soldiers Since The Commencement Of War, Claims Ukraine

As the Russia Ukraine war has reached its 90th day and it has not shown any indication of stopping, war-torn Ukraine claimed that its Armed Forces have killed over 29,350 Russian troops since the conflict began on February 24. According to Kyiv Independent, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have reported that the invading military army has lost over 1,302 tanks, 3,194 armoured combat vehicles, and 606 artillery systems.

In addition to this, the enemy suffered 201 multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 93 anti-aircraft warfare weapons, 205 warplanes, over 170 helicopters, 2,213 motor vehicles and fuel tankers, nearly 13 ships or boats, 480 unmanned aerial vehicles, 43 special equipment, and 112 cruise missiles between February 24 and May 24.

These are the indicative estimates of Russia’s combat losses as of May 24, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/0QyojhQkE8 — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) May 24, 2022

Apart from Russia, Ukraine has also suffered losses since Moscow launched its invasion of the war-torn nation, and is still paying a hefty price. According to an Associated Press report, the number of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the war is unknown because the nation does not share statistics. However, embattled President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that up to a hundred soldiers might be killed every day in the country's east.

Furthermore, the Ukrainian counteroffensive in Kharkiv, the nation's second-largest city, drove Russian soldiers north and east after weeks of siege. However, fighting is still continuing in the Donbas regions' eastern provinces and the area bordering Russia in the north.

Russia's actions in the Donbas have intensified

Meanwhile, according to British Ministry of Defence (MoD)’s latest Intelligence update, Russia's actions in the Donbas have intensified as it attempts to encircle Severodonetsk, Lyschansk, and Rubizhne. As the Russian military upped its assault in Donbas, seven people lost their lives and scores more were injured. Invading troops bombarded at least 38 communities in the Donetsk and Luhansk areas on Monday, according to Ukraine Joint Forces Operations.

Following the assaults, strong Ukrainian resistance has emerged, with soldiers manning well-dug defensive positions. As per MoD, If Russia captures the Severodonetsk pocket, the whole Luhansk Oblast will be under Russian control. While this operation is presently Russia's primary focus, it is merely one aspect of Russia's larger strategy to retake the Donbas.

MoD also added that If the front line in Donbas pushes west, Russian communication links will be extended, and Russian soldiers would confront more logistical resupply challenges.

The illegal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine is continuing.



The map below is the latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 24 May 2022



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/jtTcuPCs66



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/fAw6Dj1aPm — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) May 24, 2022

(Image: AP)