As the brutal war between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate, Ukraine's armed forces on Wednesday claimed that they have killed as many as 5,840 Russian soldiers so far. They also claimed to have destroyed a large number of arms and artilleries which comprise 862 armoured vehicles, 355 automotive vehicles, 211 tanks, 85 artillery systems, 31 helicopters, 30 aircraft, 3 UAV operational and tactical level, as well as 2 units of Light speedboats. Meanwhile, Anton Gerashchenko, current official advisor and a former deputy minister at the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs, warned on Wednesday that Russian forces may also try to capture the South Ukrainian nuclear power plant.

Ukraine also claimed that Russia is planning to conduct a naval landing operation in the Black Sea on Wednesday. As per reports, Russia has activated its battalion tactical group, a special Russian military formation, in preparation for a massive naval assault on Ukraine. The war between the two countries has reached its seventh day, with Russian troops inching closer to Kyiv, Ukraine's capital city. Furthermore, Russia has stockpiled the bulk of its heavy weapons in Crimea and the Voronezh region bordering Ukraine for a long time in order to deploy them quickly. Meanwhile, Russia's Black Sea Fleet, based in Crimea, has finished its naval expansion, whilst Ukraine's fleet is severely weakened, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

Russian troops attacked hospital in Kharkiv: Ukrainian Army

Earlier today (March 2), the Ukrainian army claimed that Russian airborne forces have landed in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city. "Russian airborne forces landed in Kharkiv and attacked a hospital. Invaders and Ukrainians are currently engaged in a fight," the army said in a statement on Telegram. Kharkiv is a predominantly Russian-speaking city near the Russian border, with a population of approximately 1.4 million people. The city has been a target for the Russian military ever since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a special military operation on February 24 in Ukraine.

Image: AP