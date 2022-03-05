Russia Makes Further Advances In Enerhodar After Taking Over Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

The latest visuals emerging from Enerhodar, the city in which Russia has gained control of the nuclear power plant, depicts Russian troops attempting to make deeper inroads into the city. Rapid movement of Russian forces is also seen near the nuclear plant.

Enerhodar is a major energy hub on the left bank of the Dnieper River and the Khakhovka Reservoir that accounts for about one-quarter of the country's power generation due to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, which, to note, is Europe's largest.

Notably, during the Russa shelling on Friday, a fire broke out at the Zaporizhzhia power plant. Reports suggest that Russian forces were shelling the site during a battle for control of the facility, which supplies electricity to 25% of Ukraine.

The plant has six large 950-megawatt reactors, constructed between 1980 and 1986 crucially to a different design to the infamous and now decommissioned Chernobyl power station. The fire evidently broke out in a multi-storey training building, but has since been reportedly extinguished.

Nuclear plants should never be targeted in military ops, says UN Chief

It is pertinent to mention here that Antonio Guterres, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, on Saturday raised concern about the reports of severe combat near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. The UN chief took to microblogging platform Twitter to note that nuclear plants should never be attacked during military operations. Indicating Russia’s special military operation on Ukraine, Guterres said, “I want to make it very clear that nuclear facilities should never ever be targeted in military operations."

Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said that Russia took control of the nuclear power plant in the wee hours of March 4. The US Embassy in Kyiv condemned the Russian bombardment and called it a war crime.

"It is a war crime to attack a nuclear power plant. Putin's shelling of Europe's largest nuclear plant takes his reign of terror one step further," the US Embassy to Kyiv meanwhile said.