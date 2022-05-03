Russia Making Attempts To Enter Azovstal Plant, 2 Women Killed In Process: Report

Ever since the Russian Federation started its military aggression in Ukraine in late February, they have targetted the port city of Mariupol and the Azovstal iron and steel plant in the city. The Deputy Commander of Azov Regiment Svyatoslav Palamar told Ukrainian Pravda that Russians bombed the plant all night long on May 2, which led to the killing of two innocent women. He also claimed that the occupants are attempting to break into the plant.

Earlier, Palamar stated Ukrainian civilians and resistance fighters who are locked away in Mariupol's plant n are facing "nonstop" bombardment and are running low on supplies. He continues by stating that they know that the president is aware of the situation in Mariupol and that they expect the President to take decisive action, given the gravity of the issue.

Russian troops opened fire on the Azovstal plant's land on May 2

Following the partial evacuation of civilians from Azovstal's area, Russian occupiers opened fire on the Azovstal plant's land on May 2, where civilians and Ukrainian defenders were hiding. There was a large fire that could be seen from all throughout the city. The Deputy Commander of the Azov Regiment stated that despite the Russian attacks, the Ukrainian defenders of the Azov Regiment are still alive. Adviser to the head of the President's Office Mikhail Podoliak stated that in Mariupol, occupiers have killed tens of thousands of people in the area.

Palamar stated that he and his fighters had no faith that they would be treated respectfully as prisoners of war if caught by the Russians. He accused Russia of war crimes, stating that photos of a tortured Ukrainian soldier were delivered to his mother, according to CNN. He said that the Russians are not complying with norms and that they are murdering and torturing prisoners of war. He claimed Ukrainians treat prisoners of war differently than Russian soldiers.

100 civilians were evacuated from the plant on Sunday

Around 100 civilians were evacuated from the plant on Sunday. However, Palamar stated that another 100 people are still in the plant, including 20 children, according to CNN. Those who were evacuated from the plant on Sunday found themselves in a street covered with wreckage in Mariupol.

Image: AP