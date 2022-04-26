Russia: Man Shoots Self After Killing 3 & Injuring 1 At Kindergarten In Ulyanovsk

In a tragic incident, at least three people were killed and one injured when an unknown man opened fire in a kindergarten in Russia's Ulyanovsk region. According to Sergey Morozov, former governor of the Ulyanovsk area and State Duma deputy, a caretaker and two children were killed in the shooting, while another woman was injured. He further stated that the attacker also killed himself after committing the crime, Sputnik reported, adding that no further details are available as of now.

Meanwhile, Aleksey Russkikh, the region's governor, has cancelled his Tashkent trip and will return to Ulyanovsk as soon as possible. He also sent his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. Furthermore, The Russian Investigative Committee has launched an investigation into the incident. In a similar incident last year, a man opened fire in a school, killing at least nine people, including seven children in Russia's Kazan city. The attacker was identified only as a 19-year-old. As per Russian media, the assailant was a former student at the school who claimed to be "a god" on his Telegram account and threatened to "kill a massive amount of biomass," PTI reported.

4 people killed, nine others injured in Russian bombings in Donetsk region

Meanwhile, at least four people were killed and nine more injured in aggravated Russian bombings in the Donetsk region in Ukraine. On Tuesday, the Governor of the region, Pavlo Kyrylenko said that among the deceased were a 9-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy. Governor of the Luhansk region, Serhiy Haidai, said the Russians have shelled civilians 17 times over the past 24 hours, with the cities of Popasna, Lysychansk and Girske suffering the most.

