Russia: Massive Fire At Ozon Warehouse In Moscow Leaves 1 Dead And 13 Injured

At least one person died and 13 others were injured after a massive fire broke out at a warehouse in the Istra region of Moscow on Wednesday, 3 August. Of the total injured, two people have been hospitalised due to the fire at the warehouse belonging to Russia's e-commerce company Ozon. Governor Andrey Vorobyov said that the location of two other people who worked at the warehouse was not known, TASS reported citing Rossiya 24. The Russian Emergency Ministry has said that the fire at the Ozon warehouse could reach the fuel tanks, Nexta reported.

The fire broke out at Ozon's warehouse at around 12:30 pm (local time) in Petrovskoye village of Istra district. The fire at the warehouse has affected an area of 50,000 square meters with a total warehouse area of 40,000 square meters. The fire incident forced the evacuation of 1000 people from the building. The press service of Ozon has said that all the employees have been evacuated from the warehouse. The pictures from the fire incident site show huge plumes of smoke rising into the sky, as per the news report. Firefighters and ambulances remain at the spot to control the situation. More than 150 firefighters, 40 pieces of equipment and three helicopters have been involved to extinguish the fire.

🧵#RUSSIA on 🔥: warehouse for online store #OZON caught fire on Aug 3. Size of fire was over 35k m2 (almost 9 acres) as of last reporting. Located right outside #Moscow. OZON is sort of like a Russian version of Amazon. pic.twitter.com/1l7juIqgXU — Igor Sushko (@igorsushko) August 3, 2022

Firefighters working to control blaze

The first Deputy Minister of emergency situations of Russia, Alexander Chupriyan and Deputy Head of the Department, Ilya Denisov have reached the spot to coordinate the operations to control the blaze. Chupriyan said that the firefighters were making efforts to stop the fire from spreading to the flammable liquids on the upper floors, TASS reported. The Deputy Minister said that the firefighters were facing issues in extinguishing the fire as there were no windows in the buildings and collapses have been reported in some parts of the warehouse. He called it "dangerous" to work at those spots and added that water from a safe distance was used to extinguish the fire at those locations.

Image: AP