Amid the Russian aggression in Ukraine, Britain's Ministry of Defence informed on Monday that Russia is likely to target Ukraine's communication infrastructure to reduce access to reliable news sources and in order to reduce citizens' access to reliable news and information.

“Russia is probably targeting Ukraine’s communications infrastructure in order to reduce Ukrainian citizens’ access to reliable news and information,” the Ministry of Defence, said in a Monday intelligence update," a defence intelligence update posted on Twitter said. Over last one week, internet outages were reported in cities like Kyiv, Sumy, Mariupol and Kharkiv.

There are high chances of the internet access in Ukraine getting disrupted as a result of collateral damage from Russian strikes on infrastructure, informed a defence intelligence.

This comes at a time when Ukraine concluded arguments in International Court of Justice (ICJ), while Russia refused to participate in the hearing. ICJ stated that it 'will render its order as soon as possible'.

ICJ to render order soon

Ukraine on Monday made a strong submission at the ICJ, asserting that 'irreparable damage' would be caused if the court does not act against Russia immediately. At ICJ, Ukraine stated, "There is no doubt that if the court doesn't act now, irreparable damage would continue to be caused. The court should act immediately. The court is uniquely positioned to give directions to stop the crisis pending the hearing too."

"The court will render its order as soon as possible. The parties would be given indication before the pronouncement of the orders in the public hearing," ICJ announced.

UNHCR confirms over 1.7 million leave Ukraine

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, informed on Monday that the number of people who have fled the war in Ukraine since the Russian invasion started on February 24, has increased to more than 1.7 million. On Sunday, the UN stated that more than one and a half million people had fled Ukraine to seek safety as the Russian invasion triggered Europe's 'fastest-growing refugee' crisis since World War II. The UN High Commissioner revealed that nearly 1.03 million refugees arrived in Poland, over 1,80,000 refugees went to Hungary, and 1,28,000 to Slovakia.

Image: AP