Russia May Cancel Payment Of Gas In Rubles In Future, Says Kremlin 'but Not Now'

A day after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree compelling 'unfriendly countries' to pay in rubles for Russian gas, Kremlin said it could be possible that the rule may be cancelled in the future, TASS reported. While speaking to reporters on Friday, Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said that the compulsion of paying in rubles may be cancelled in the future, but added, "as of now, it is the most reliable option for Moscow".

"Certainly, if other conditions arise. In this case, there is nothing reinforced concrete, but in the current conditions, rubles are the most preferable and reliable option for us," TASS quoted Peskov as saying when asked whether the decision to pay for gas in rubles can be cancelled.

On the other hand, Putin, on Thursday, said: "Today I signed a decree that establishes the rules for trading Russian natural gas with the so-called unfriendly states."Putin noted that European countries actually received part of the gas from Russia for free because they "paid in euros, which they then froze themselves". However, he clarified that countries paying for natural gas in rubles does not mean supplies will be immediately interrupted.

G7 refuses to pay gas price in rubles

On the other hand, the G7-- an inter-governmental political forum consisting of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States -- held a video conference on the Russian demand following the presser of Peskov. Subsequently, in a statement released after the meeting, the group of seven countries noted that the members have refused to entertain the demand of the Russian government and noted any change in the contract would be a one-sided and clear breach of the existing contracts” for natural gas.

"Payment in the ruble is not acceptable, and we will urge the companies affected not to follow (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s demand," German energy minister Robert Habeck told reporters. “Putin’s demand to convert the contracts to ruble (means) he is standing with his back to the wall in that regard, otherwise he wouldn’t have made that demand,” Habeck said, adding that Russia needs rubles to finance its war at home, such as payments to troops.