While the Russia-Ukraine war has entered its day 24 on Saturday, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry has claimed that Russia has failed to achieve its original objectives so far in the country. As stated in the Ministry's daily intelligence update, the Kremlin which has failed to achieve its original objectives is instead left surprised by the scale and ferocity of the Ukrainian resistance.

Further stating that Russia is likely to increase its assault on the civilians to gain an advantage over the Ukrainian government, the Ministry said that it has been forced to change its operational approach and is now pursuing a strategy of attrition. "This is likely to involve the indiscriminate use of firepower resulting in increased civilian casualties, destruction of Ukrainian infrastructure, and intensify the humanitarian crisis", it added.

Also stating that Putin has reinforced his control over Russian domestic media, the Ministry claimed that the Kremlin is attempting to control the narrative, detract from operational problems, and obscure high Russian casualty numbers from the Russian people.

Russia intensifies attacks in Ukraine

This comes at a time when Russian troops continue shelling and firing across major cities of Ukraine including Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Mariupol, and other cities. On the other hand, Ukrainian authorities have confirmed that they have 'temporarily' lost access to the strategically important, Sea of Azov.

The Russian Defence Ministry has also claimed to have destroyed an underground warehouse in western Ukraine using hypersonic missiles. Earlier on Saturday, it said that depot in the Ivano-Frankivsk region had contained missiles and aircraft ammunition, as reported by Sky News. Meanwhile, Russia says it also destroyed Ukrainian military radio and reconnaissance centres near the port city of Odesa using a coastal missile system, according to the Interfax news agency.

