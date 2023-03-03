Russia May Run Out Of Cash By Next Year Unless 'friendly Countries Support': Putin's Aide

Russia's President Vladimir Putin's close ally, oligarch Oleg Deripaska, on Thursday, claimed that Moscow runs the risk of running out of cash unless the "friendly countries" come to the rescue of Moscow to alleviate the impact of the crippling coordinated sanctions imposed by Europe and the US. “There will be no money already next year,” Deripaska, a prominent Russian industrialist, noted in a remark made at the economic conference in Siberia.

Russia 'will need foreign investors': Deripaska

“We will need foreign investors," he noted, adding that Russia has “already begun to shake us [businessmen] down." Putin's aide noted that Russian billionaires have been pressing on Moscow to stop the full-scale invasion of Ukraine launched on February 24, last year. Putin's aide Deripaska, who established business in the aluminum industry, spoke excessively about how the war and Western sanctions jeopardized their fortune. He, as well as other prominent Oligarchs Mikhail Fridman, Pyotr Aven, Oleg Tinkov, and Aleksei Mordashov, were targeted by Western sanctions. Deripaska was the one-time richest person in Russia and in 2008 stood in ninth position worldwide in terms of his wealth. He is worth $2.9 billion, as per Forbes' estimate.

In a separate Telegram message, Deripaska called for ending the hostilities in Ukraine. "Peace is very important! It is insane to prolong [peace] negotiations!"

Oligarch Oleg Deripaska further noted that it is not an option for Moscow to accumulate the “state capital" as he warned of “serious” consequences and pressure from the EU sanctions in response to the ongoing Ukraine war. “Russia should keep developing the market economy,” he suggested speaking at the forum. The 55-year-old stressed that he is "very worried all the time that the state and business are constantly being set against each other," due to the conflict. Putin's aide revealed that Russia has “no limitations” on the funds that it plans to spend in the war, adding that “giving everything that the army asks for” in order to secure the victory. With the strings of sanctions imposed by the West, US-based economists have projected that Russia's deficit could soar more than 55% to 4.5 trillion rubles ($59.7 billion) this year.