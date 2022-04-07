Russia May Use Nukes To Secure Advantage, Not Just If They're Cornered: Zelenskyy To Arnab

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the use of nuclear weapons cannot be ruled out amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war that has entered day 43. However, Zelenskyy believes that the Kremlin could use such force when the other side is perceived as weak rather than only when the Russian Federation feels cornered.

In a super exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was asked whether NATO and other countries are worried about giving security guarantees to Ukraine because of the fear of a larger escalation by Russia.

When Arnab raised the prospect of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war potentially escalating to a world war if other countries get militarily involved, Zelenskyy replied, "Using any weapons, including nuclear, cannot be ruled out." He added that Russia may use 'nuclear weapons only if they feel they have an advantage over others, rather than what diplomacy says, which is only when they're cornered." However, he admitted that it is too early for anyone to think of such a possibility. This is a fly in the face of Russia's assertions that they will only use nuclear weapons if they feel they are facing an existential threat.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy willing to meet Vladimir Putin

In the same conversation, the Ukrainian President also made it clear that he is willing to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss a diplomatic solution to end the war. "We don't want the war to continue for long and for us talks are more important than getting security guarantees ahead of the dialogue. We don't want to put any preconditions to talks with Putin, security guarantees can happen in parallel," added Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy: India can be a security guarantor

During Volodymyr Zelenskyy's conversation with Arnab, he also invited India to become a security guarantor for Ukraine, stating that they require this from several countries. "We need security guarantees from countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Turkey, Germany, and Poland, who can be security guarantors. I also invite India to be a security guarantor if they’d be willing," said the Ukrainian President.