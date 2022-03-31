Amid escalations in the Vladimir Putin-led Russia Ukraine war, the Mayor of the Ukrainian city of Odesa has now said that the Russian troops are attempting to encircle the region. Odesa’s Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov on Thursday said that the Russian forces were using both land and sea ways to attack Odesa and capture the region. However, he informed that the people of the city were ready to fight back against the forces and added that the situation in the city was under control at the moment.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Odesa Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov said that the army, as well as the people in the city, were united in the fight against Russia. He informed me that the city was rebuilding itself since the beginning of the war. “Since day one of the war, the Odesa government has repaired houses, we are repairing everything. We have the army, we have our people and this war has united everyone,” the Odesa Mayor said.

Speaking about the situation in the city, Trukhanov told Republic that the city was unitedly fighting to keep out the Russian forces. “Odesa will fight for every street, every home against Russia. The situation is under control in the city. The world is unitedly standing with us. Our citizens are ready to fight for each inch of the city,” Trukhanov said.

Russia might attack us from the Black Sea: Odesa Mayor

Meanwhile, he also added that the Russian troops were plotting an attack from the sea route using ships. “There are reports that Russia might attack us from the Black Sea, that they will attack our city and then block us from the Sea. If that happens, we are ready to fight back,” Trukhanov added. “The Russians also have their army in Transnistria and they have a feeling that they can capture Odesa,” the mayor further said., adding that the city will continue to fight despite Russia’s attempts to encircle Odesa from land and sea.

Odesa remains a key city where Russia has not been able to make advancements. Odesa is Ukraine's largest port, crucial to grain and other exports, and headquarters for the Ukrainian navy. The seizure of Odesa and the strip of land farther west would allow Moscow to build a land corridor to the separatist Trans-Dniester region of neighbouring Moldova that hosts a Russian military base. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his troops continue to defend the ground despite strengthened offences from the Putin-led side.

Image: REPUBLIC