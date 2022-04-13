Russia Might Escalate Attack On Ukraine's Mariupol, Claims US State Dept Spokesperson

US State Department spokesperson Zed Tarar on Wednesday told Republic Media Network that Russia is now focusing on the eastern part of Ukraine. He claimed that Moscow will escalate its offensive in the Mariupol city, which has been the target of frequent Russian bombardment.

"Russia is focusing on the east, they will escalate attack in Mariupol too. It is a very concerning thing even for Ukrainian civilians," Tarar said.

He added, "President Joe Biden thinks that we must support Ukraine as much as possible, providing them with weapons, anti-tank missiles, drones and other things. We are putting pressure on Russia by imposing sanctions so that Putin knows that this unprovoked war is wrong."

Russian offensive underway in Mariupol

Ukraine's military on Wednesday said that fighting was ongoing in Mariupol and made no mention of claims Ukrainian forces had surrendered to Russian troops in the besieged city.

"The enemy continued to launch airstrikes on Mariupol from the Donetsk and Tavriya directions. The enemy is undertaking an offensive near the Azovstal metallurgical complex and the seaport. In the southern direction, the enemy is trying to seize individual settlements, but without success," Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff spokesperson Oleksandr Shtupun said.

Earlier in the day, the Russian military claimed around 1,000 Ukrainian troops had laid down their weapons at the Ilyich steel plant. "The partial blockade and artillery shelling of the city of Kharkiv continues from the Slobozhansky direction. In some temporarily occupied territories, the enemy resorted to forming units of the so-called people's militia," Shtupun said. Russia is now focusing on eastern Ukrainian, after failing to capture the capital Kyiv. Moscow has surged their offensive to establish control over Mariupol. The Russian invasion has ravaged Ukraine with over 4.6 million population forced to flee from their homes as homes were destroyed and thousands of civilians killed or injured.