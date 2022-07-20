Amid the raging Russia-Ukraine war, the Institute for Study of War (ISW), a US-based think tank, claimed that Russia might resort to nuclear threats in an attempt to prevent a counteroffensive from the Ukrainian armed forces. In its latest report, the US-based think tank stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin could use nuclear threats to deter a counteroffensive by Ukraine into the annexed regions of Kherson, Zaporizhia, Donetsk, and Luhansk. According to the report, such moves would put Ukraine and its allies in danger of a nuclear attack, if Ukrainian counteroffensives to liberate Russian-occupied territories continue.

In its latest war update, the ISW further stated that the window of opportunity for Ukraine and its Western allies to assist a counteroffensive into the occupied territory before the Kremlin annexes those regions might be shrinking. According to John Kirby, spokesperson for the US National Security Council, the Kremlin has started to implement a version of its 2014 "annexation playbook" in Ukraine. The Kremlin is also looking at specific plans to annex Kherson, Zaporizhia, as well as the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, he added.

Calls made by #Russian nationalist and pro-war voices for the #Kremlin to officially define operations in #Ukraine as a war, conduct general mobilization, and pursue expanded territorial goals reached a crescendo today.



Russia could use 'sham war trials' to punish Ukrainian soldiers: ISW

Earlier, the ISW had stated that Russian authorities are awaiting the opportunity to conduct "sham war trials" in order to punish arrested Ukrainian soldiers. Meanwhile, Igor Girkin, a nationalist military blogger and former Russian militant commander, laid out a long list of military, economic, and political steps that he believes the Kremlin must take to win the battle in Ukraine.

He outlined that Russia must abandon the rhetoric of the “special military operation” and declare the official goals of the war in Ukraine. Girkin also pushed for territorial expansion beyond the Kremlin's declared objectives in the Donbas region.

Russia denies plans of using nuclear weapons against Ukraine

Meanwhile, Russia has repeatedly claimed that it has no plans to use nuclear weapons against Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict. Earlier, Dmitry Polyanskiy, Russia's First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, denied the possibility of employing nuclear weapons.

However, he also remarked that Moscow would only resort to using them if the state's existence was in jeopardy. It is to be noted here that the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has been continuing for well over fourth months now.

(Image: AP)