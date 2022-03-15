After experts expressed fear that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin could unleash deadly biological weapons from seized Ukrainian lab, the Russian Embassy in the United Kingdom claimed that this proves that the laboratories do exist in the former Soviet nation and that biological weapons were developed there. Taking to Twitter, the Russian Embassy shared a screenshot of an article, published by ‘The Mirror’, with the headline: ‘Putin could unleash biological weapon from seized Ukraine lab, experts fear’. In the caption, the embassy stated this is what Russia was also saying all along, that bio-laboratories do exist and biological weapons were developed in Ukraine.

So... it turns out the bio-laboratories DO exist and biological weapons WERE developed there. Isn't that what we were saying all along? pic.twitter.com/4odtwNWcrR — Russian Embassy, UK (@RussianEmbassy) March 14, 2022

Bioweapon conspiracy theories

It is to mention that Russia at the UNSC claimed earlier this month that it had documents to prove that there was a “network of biological weapons” in Ukraine. In a statement, Russia stated that its forces have actually discovered credible proof that there were ongoing projects to manufacture biological weapons in the former Soviet country with the US funding the projects. "Ukraine agreed to practice experimental bio labs which are very dangerous to the world. These experiments portrayed potential risks to the entire country. Don't know why Kyiv implemented these experiments," Russia further said.

However, responding to Russia’s claims, the US at the UNSC said that Ukraine doesn’t have biological weapons labs backed by America. US representative to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield refuted the allegations and said that Russia asked UNSC for this meeting for the purpose of “lying and spreading misinformation”. She said that Russia is attempting to use UNSC to legitimise disinformation and deceive people to justify its war of choice against Ukraine.

Now, even though the US said that Ukraine doesn’t have biological weapons, chemical weapons experts warned that the Russian leader could unleash a deadly biological weapon on the former Soviet nation and blame the United States. Colonel Hamish de Bretton-Gordon, former chief of the British Army's chemical weapons unit, stated that Russian troops could storm a lab and use it as a base to unleash a bioweapon. He also warned that Putin’s “indiscriminate” bombing campaign could hit a lab.

Pointing to these varying narratives, the Russian Embassy in the United Kingdom claimed that it turns out the bio-laboratories do exist in Ukraine.

