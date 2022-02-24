The Russian Defence Ministry on Thursday claimed that staged video clips depicting so-called "mass casualties" of Ukraine's civilian population were circulated in several Ukrainian cities. Addressing a press conference, Major General Igor Konashenkov, chief spokesperson of the Russian Defence Ministry, stated that Ukraine is circulating staged videos through controlled telegram channels and social media networks. "Their purpose is to accuse Russia of indiscriminate and disproportionate strikes in order to terrify the civilian population, which will be further broadcast on Western news channels," he added.

The spokesperson also stressed that the Russian Armed forces pose no threat to the civilian population as they did not target Ukrainian cities. Gen. Konashenkov noted that the Russian Armed Forces launched a special military operation on February 24 to protect the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, following the order of Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin. He further stated that the people's militia of Donetsk and the Lugansk Republic's formed groupings of troops on Thursday morning after battling to resist the attack in the region by Ukraine's Armed Forces.

Ukrainian troops continuously shelled the cities in breakaway regions: Russia

"The separatists' troops launched a counter-attack with the help of the Russian Armed Forces and burst through the front line of Ukraine's Armed Forces' well-equipped defence," the spokesperson added. The Russian defence ministry's spokesperson also alleged that Ukrainian troops continuously shelled the cities in breakaway regions which led to several casualties in the region. He further claimed that Russian forces did not attack Ukraine's cities with missiles, airstrikes, or artillery.

'Russian troops only destroyed military infrastructure of Ukrainian armed forces'

The Russian troops only destroyed military infrastructure, air defence facilities, military airfields, and aircraft of the Ukrainian armed forces, Gen. Konashenkov added. Citing the Reconnaissance data, the spokesperson claimed that separatist troops, as well as Ukrainian troops, were seen leaving their posts, abandoning their weapons. Meanwhile, Dmitry Peskov, a spokesperson for the Kremlin, said on Thursday that Russia has launched a military operation in Ukraine to 'rid the country of Nazis'. When asked how denazification should be interpreted, Peskov told reporters that it is ideal to liberate Ukraine, clear it of Nazis, as well as pro-Nazi people and ideology.

Image: Twitter/@mod_russia