Russia MoD Announces Completion Of Evacuation Op To Rescue People From Besieged Azovstal

On the 74th day of the ruthless war in Eastern Europe, the head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Mikhail Mizintsev on Saturday announced the humanitarian operation to evacuate citizens from the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol has ended. Mizintsev also credited the exceptional efforts from the Russian side, noting that nearly 51 individuals have been saved, including 11 children.

Lauding the efforts of everyone involved, Mizintsev stated, “Thanks to the unprecedented measures taken by the Russian Federation leadership, (and) with the active participation of the United Nations and International Committee of the Red Cross officials, the humanitarian operation to evacuate civilians from the Azovstal steel and ironworks has ended today,” ANI reported. He further added that throughout the operation which commenced on May 5, they have been able to save 51 civilians - of which, 18 were men, 22 were women, and the remainder were children, apart from one individual on May 7.

Over 300 citizens had been rescued from the Azovstal steel plant: Zelenskyy

Meanwhile, on the other hand, President of war-torn Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed in his nightly address on Saturday that more than 300 citizens had been rescued since the commencement of evacuations from the embattled Azovstal steel factory. According to a CNN report, the completion of the first round of evacuations has prompted a thank you from the Ukrainian President.

Zelenskyy said in his night speech, "I am grateful to the teams of the International Committee of the Red Cross and the United Nations for helping us carry out the first phase of the Azovstal evacuation mission. More than 300 people were saved, women and children."

Furthermore, the second stage of evacuations for the injured, medics, and soldiers is now being planned by authorities, CNN reported. According to Zelensky, as of May 7, the Russian army has badly damaged approximately 200 cultural heritage sites.

In addition to this, Ukrainian authorities had earlier indicated that approximately 1,000 people were left at the Azovstal plant, where they have been hiding and sheltering in the steel plant's bunkers, which were besieged by Russians, as per media reports. Heavy fighting was still taking place in the region, according to Ukraine, while residents were evacuated. Despite the heavy bombardment, hundreds of soldiers and civilians have been stuck at the Azovstal steel facility for weeks.

President Zelenskyy stressed on Thursday that residents, especially women and children, must continue to be rescued from the region. He called the wreckage in Mariupol "inhuman" and said the situation there was still as bad as it could be. According to Zelenskyy, Russia is deliberately seeking to exterminate everyone in Mariupol.

