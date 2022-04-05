Russia MoD Claims Troops Hit Ukrainian Military Training Centre Used To House Mercenaries

Russian defence ministry spokesperson Major General Igor Konashenkov said on Tuesday that the country's troops used high-precision long-range sea-based weapons to destroy a training centre for Ukrainian soldiers near Ochakiv, which was also used to shelter foreign mercenaries. "On the evening of April 4, high-precision long-range sea-based weapons destroyed a training centre for Ukrainian special operation forces near Ochakiv," Konashenkov told reporters, as reported by Sputnik news agency. He further stated that high-precision air-based missiles have also destroyed 4 depots near Kremenets, Cherkasy, Zaporizhzhia and Novomoskovsk in Ukraine.

According to Konashenkov, the Russian Air Forces' operational-tactical aviation targeted as many as 134 Ukrainian military assets. These include 8 command posts and communication hubs, 1 radar for the S-300 missile system, 1 launcher of the Tochka-U missile system, 6 ammunition depots and 2 fuel depots, as well as 85 strong points and areas of Ukrainian military equipment concentration. Besides, the forces shot down 4 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in the air near Chernobaevka, Industrialnaya, Gurty and Nizhnyaya Krynka, he claimed.

The Russian Defence Ministry spokesperson informed that in total, 125 Ukrainian aircraft and 91 helicopters, 398 unmanned aerial vehicles, 226 anti-aircraft missile systems, 1,969 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles were destroyed during the operation. In addition, 214 multiple launch rocket systems, 852 field artillery and mortars, as well as 1,873 units of special military vehicles were also destroyed, Konashenkov added. The Russian Defence Ministry also stated that the crew of a small missile ship from the Chernomorets fleet in the Chernobyl Sea loaded cruise missiles "Caliber" onto the grenade launcher towards the assigned ground target in Ukraine's territories.

🇷🇺 Экипаж малого ракетного корабля Черноморского флота из акватории Черного моря выполнил залповый пуск семью крылатыми ракетами «Калибр» по назначенным наземным целям на территории Украины. pic.twitter.com/7bpk5S4syP — Минобороны России (@mod_russia) April 5, 2022

Russia lost 18,500 military personnel so far: Ukraine

Meanwhile, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces claimed on Tuesday that Russia has lost around 18,500 military troops since the war began on February 24. According to the latest operational report by the Ukrainian armed forces, Russia has lost 18,500 personnel, 676 tanks, 1,858 combat armoured vehicles, 332 artillery systems, 134 helicopters, and 150 aircraft among several other losses. Besides, the Ukrainian defence forces also claimed that they took down at least four-winged rockets of Russia. Notably, the brutal war between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate and entered its 41st day on Tuesday.

Image: AP