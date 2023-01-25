Russia MoD Says Frigate Tested Strike Capability Of Zircon Hypersonic Missiles

Russia's Defence Ministry, on Wednesday, January 25 said that its Northern Fleet frigate "Admiral Gorshkov" has successfully tested the strike capability of the Zircon (Tsirkon) hypersonic missile at a range of more than 900 km. Russia's President Vladimir Putin, last week, had sent the frigate to the Western Atlantic ocean armed with new generation 3M22 Zircon [Tsirkon] or [NATO name] SS-N-33 that can fly at an altitude of 30-40 km with a payload at 300-400 kg. It can carry nuclear or conventional warheads.

"The Russian crew of the frigate Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov, operating in the western part of the Atlantic Ocean, conducted an exercise on the use of hypersonic missile weapons using computer simulation," said the Russian Ministry of Defence on January 25. "Gorshkov worked out the organization of launching a missile strike with a hypersonic missile 'Zirkon' at a sea target simulating a ship of a mock enemy and located at a distance of more than 900 kilometers," the Ministry further noted.

Credit: Russian MoD

Credit: Russian MoD

Trilateral joint naval exercises planned in Feb 2023

The combat crew of the Russian Northern Fleet frigate "Admiral Gorshkov" demonstrated high coordination of action in the Atlantic ocean. The voyage of a detachment of ships consisting of the frigate as well as the medium sea tanker "Kama" is under the command of the commander of the division of missile ships of the Northern Fleet, Captain 1st Rank Oleg Gladky, Russian MoD further informed. It noted, that in February 2023, several trilateral joint naval exercises are planned off the coast of the Republic of South Africa involving Russian, Chinese, and South Korean naval forces.

As the war in the eastern flank of Europe rages on, the Russian Navy in 2023, is prepared to arm all the new and modernised surface ships and nuclear-powered submarines, including Project 22350 and Project 22350M frigates. It also plans to arm the heavy nuclear-powered missile cruisers Admiral Nakhimov and Pyotr Veliky, Yasen-class submarines and Lider-class nuclear-powered destroyers with Tsirkon hypersonic missiles, a military source in the Russian defense industry told state-affiliated Tass, requesting anonymity.