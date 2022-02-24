Russia: Moscow Exchange Halts Trading With Ruble, Stock Market Witnesses Further Decline

After Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine, trading on the Moscow Exchange was halted because the ruble and the Russian stock market fell below the Exchange's predetermined limitations. "Trading has been halted on all markets and the resumption will be announced later," the Exchange stated, as per the Tass News Agency. On Wednesday, the ruble fell further against the dollar, reaching its lowest level since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020 and breaking below the 81/dollar mark.

According to options pricing, the ruble is expected to fall to a "historic low" against the dollar in the next two months, plunging below levels seen in 2016, when the economy was in recession."Ruble weakening will be higher than predicted and will be here to stay," Cristian Maggio, head of the portfolio strategy at TD Securities in London, was quoted as saying by Bloomberg. Notably, Russia's move to launch the military operation against its former Soviet ally had an adverse impact on the Indian markets too in the opening trade on Thursday morning.

Indian markets suffer amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine

While Bombay Stock Exchange benchmark Sensex fell by 1,461 points or 2.55% to 55,770.71, Nifty slipped by 430.10 points, i.e. 2.52% to 16,633.15. Furthermore, Sensex constituents Airtel, IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra, and SBI suffered the most losses, falling by about 8%. Meanwhile, in early trade, the Rupee slipped 55 paise to 75.16 per US Dollar. Earlier on Wednesday, February 23, a senior US administration official claimed that no Russian financial institution would feel safe if the invasion of Ukraine takes place, because Washington is prepared to take further action against Russia's top banks, including Sberbank and VTB.

Western sanctions would disrupt world markets: Russian diplomat

"If the invasion proceeds, we would be compelled to take more action against Russia's largest financial institutions, including Sberbank and VTB, which together hold nearly $750 billion in assets or more than half of the country's total," the official said at a press briefing, Sputnik reported. Meanwhile, the Russian Ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov stated that Western sanctions will disrupt world markets and have an impact on Americans' well-being, but they will not force Russia to modify its foreign policy. Notably, following in the footsteps of the US, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson also imposed the first round of sanctions, targeting five Russian banks and at least three rich oligarchs.

Image: AP