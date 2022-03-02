As the Russia Ukraine war escalates on day seven, Ukrainians are now speaking up against Russia. Ukrainian citizens spoke to Republic TV reporting live from the war-torn country and said that Russia must be destroyed. Meanwhile, Russian troops invading Ukraine are now carrying out attacks on civilian buildings. Earlier in the day, heavy shelling was reported from Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv.

Speaking to Republic TV reporting live from Ukraine, Ukrainian citizens said that Russia must call back its troops. Calling out Russian President Vladimir Putin for launching the military operation, Ukrainians said that Russia must pay the price for the war. “Putin must go, Ukraine must win,” the locals told Republic.

In conversation with Republic TV reporters from the ground, the locals said that Ukrainian citizens were positive about winning the war.

“People are dying, it is very bad for any community. Putin is doing very bad things,” Ukrainian citizens told Republic. Furthermore, in an appeal to the world, the locals said that ‘Russia must be destroyed’ in order to maintain peace in the world. They further added that Putin was the enemy and said that he must be stopped. The locals also said that they were lending help to people from other countries amid the war.

'We survived the war': Stranded Indian students in Lviv

At a point when India's Ministry of External Affairs is leaving no stone unturned to evacuate Indians from the war-hit Ukraine, there are several students who are facing extreme difficulties to reach border countries in order to return home. Reporting live from Lviv, Republic TV spoke to students who somehow managed to leave the conflict area of Kyiv. However, they still have no clue on how to process further. The students said that they were told regarding a train service, which turned out to be fake.

"We haven't eaten anything properly for 2 days and have been standing for the past 10 hours," said Indian students in Lviv. Narrating their experience from Kyiv to Lviv, students further informed that at the train station, they were 'pushed and kicked' while they booked tickets for a train journey which was fake and their money was taken. In a message to students' parents, youngsters in Lviv said, "We are strong. We survived the war and we will reach back home."

Heavy shelling reported in Kharkiv

Russia on Wednesday continued its attack on Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv. The city was hit by renewed Russian shelling earlier on Tuesday. The Russian troops continued the attack throughout the day and the city is now under heavy shelling.

Several buildings, both residential as well as official, have been destroyed completely by the shelling. According to visuals accessed by Republic TV from Kharkiv, Russian troops have now launched Kalibr missile attacks on residential buildings.

