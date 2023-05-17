Russia Must Stop Using Food As 'weapon': Ukraine On Black Sea Grain Export Deal Extension

Ukraine on Wednesday welcomed the extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, saying that the deal must not be sabotaged and that Russia must not be allowed to use food as a “weapon of war" and shall not use the Black Sea Grain Initiative as "blackmail." The Black Sea Grain Initiative has been extended for up to two months, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced during an interview with Turkish state television.

'We welcome the continuation of the initiative': Ukraine

Erdogan noted that the parties involved in mediation expect that the deal would be "beneficial for all the parties." "With the efforts of our country, the support of our Russian friends, the contribution of our Ukrainian friends, it was decided to prolong the Black Sea grain deal for two more months," Erdogan was quoted as saying just a day before the deal was scheduled to lapse.

“We welcome the continuation of the Initiative, but emphasise that it must work effectively,” Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov wrote on Facebook.

Erdogan confirmed the extension while speaking with the ruling AK Party. On May 17, the last ship loaded with Ukrainian grain bound for the international market left the Ukrainian port in compliance with the deal. Since the war began in February 2022, more than 900 vessels carrying an estimated 30.2 million metric tons of agricultural products have departed war-torn Ukraine. The deal was brokered with the help of UN diplomacy and Turkish mediation.

The Kremlin had previously warned that the window to extend the Black Sea grain deal "was shrinking" and that the deal will not be extended beyond May 18. Moscow had demanded the lift of the restrictions on its own agricultural exports in exchange for the extension of the grain initiative. Kremlin spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, at a state presser, had noted that part of the deal concerning Russia’s interests "was not being implemented," indicating that there won't likely be an extension.

The United Nations and Turkey were able to broker the Black Sea deal for an initial 120 days in July last year. Russian food and fertilizer must enter the global markets in order to felicitate the stabilization of spiralling food prices worldwide and stave off famine, affecting millions in the developing world, the UN had stressed. Under the Initiative, Moscow agreed to permit the unhindered commercial food and fertilizer [including ammonia] exports from three key Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea – Odessa, Chornomorsk, Yuzhny/Pivdennyi without interference by the Russian military.