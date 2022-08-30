Russia Names Second Ukrainian Suspect In Putin Ally's Daughter Darya Dugina Killing

Russia on Monday named a second Ukrainian citizen who it said was allegedly involved in the killing of Darya Dugina, daughter of an influential ally of President Vladimir Putin known as his "brain." In a statement, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), the main KGB successor agency, said that Ukrainian national Bogdan Tsyganenko was involved in the bombing of the car of 29-year-old Dugina, daughter of Russian political commentator Alexander Dugin which led to her death on August 20.

The explosive was placed in Toyota Land Cruiser which Dugina drove. The car had a blast on a highway on the outskirts of Moscow. Dugina borrowed her father's car at the last minute according to Russian state-affiliated press. Russia's FSB has claimed that a Ukrainian woman was the prime accused, Natalya Vovk who was involved in Dugina's death and that she fled to Estonia after committing the crime.

Bogdan Tsyganenko helped prepare the killing of Darya Dugina, said FSB, adding that he helped the main suspect, Vovk, using a fake ID and fake license plates. The duo assembled a bomb and later planted it in Dugina’s car. The 44-year-old Ukraine citizen arrived in Russia via Estonia on July 30.

Ukraine alleges Russian FSB behind Dugina's killing

A Ukrainian official alleged that Putin ally's daughter Dugina was killed by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB). Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, claimed that FSB is expected to "organise a series of terrorist attacks in Russian cities." Taking to his Twitter handle, Danilov stressed that Darya Dugina's death is the "first in the row" and denied Ukraine's involvement in her assassination.

Oleksiy Danilov stated that the support for the offensive in Ukraine is decreasing in Russia. Danilov tweeted, "Support for the war is falling in Russia. The Kremlin needs public mobilisation. The FSB is expected to organise a series of terrorist attacks in Russian cities with mass civilian casualties. Dugina is the first in a row. Unlike Russia, Ukraine is not at war with civilians." Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov condemned the killing of Dugina , labelling it as "a barbarous crime that can never be forgiven." There can be "no mercy" for people responsible for the act, he said, speaking at a conference.