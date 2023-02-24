'Russia Needs To Be Isolated From International Markets,' Says Germany's Finance Minister

German Finance minister Christian Lindner who is in Bangalore, for G20 finance ministers' meet, has said that “We have to make further efforts to completely isolate Russia from international markets to reduce its capability to continue this war against Ukraine.” He added that “G-20 in India is symbolic of cooperation and multilateralism. Especially when we're witnessing a terrible war in Ukraine, it is of utmost importance that rules-based international order is maintained. India as the chair of G20 has the responsibility to underline this.''

Western nations have attempted to wage a financial war against Russia, with the goal of damaging Russia's war chest. However, Elvira Nabiullina, Governor of the Bank of Russia, has adeptly steered Russia's economy through all the stormy waves. On February 22, EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell himself admitted that the sanctions have not had the desired impact. The German finance minister's statement comes on the heels of German ambassador to India, Dr Philipp Ackermann's statement that “India buying oil from Russia is none of our business basically. That's something which the Indian Government decides and as you get it at a very low price, I cannot blame any government who buys it.”

Germany's chancellor Olaf Scholz is slated to visit India on Feb 25

The German chancellor Olaf Scholz is slated to visit India on February 25th and 26th. This will be Scholz’s first visit to India since becoming chancellor of Germany. The German ambassador has said that Russia-Ukraine war and China, both will be high on the agenda. Scholz will be in India just one day after the anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Migration will also be on the agenda. Germany is notorious for a lengthy and bureaucratic immigration system. There are trends that are pushing Germany to reform this system. Germany's fertility rate is precariously low and the country needs skilled manpower. Ackermann, in a talk with reporters, accepted that there is a need to accelerate legal migration. France and Germany are the two primary pillars of the European Union. Traditionally, India has had better ties with France.