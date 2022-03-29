Russia: Novaya Gazeta Newspaper To Suspend Operations Until End Of Ukraine War

One of Russia's independent news outlets Novaya Gazeta has decided to suspend its operations. Novaya Gazeta announced that it will suspend its operations until the war in Ukraine. As per the reports of the Guardian, the news outlet has been warned two times by the state censor for allegedly breaking the country's "foreign agent" law. The second warning came a day after its editor-in-chief, Dmitry Muratov, spoke with Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a group interview with Russian journalists that was promptly prohibited by Roskomnadzor, the country's state media watchdog.

The warning appeared to be a punishment for the newspaper's decision to cover the war and participate in Zelenskyy's interview. To avoid being shut down, the newspaper made the decision to stop publishing until the end of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. In a statement, Novaya Gazeta's editorial board said that they have received another warning from Roskomnadzor and as a result, they will cease online and print publishing of the newspaper until the "special operation" on the territory of Ukraine is completed.

Last week, it was given its first warning

Because the publication had received two warnings from Roskomnadzor, the editorial board stated that its licence may be cancelled. Last week, it was given its first warning, despite that, Dmitry Muratov, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2021 for his work to promote Russian journalistic liberties, had opted to keep publishing Novaya Gazeta while adhering to a Roskomnadzor mandate prohibiting journalists from using terms like "war" or "invasion" to describe the fight, according to the Guardian.

While other media channels such as the Echo of Moscow and TV Rain were shut down in Russia, Novaya Gazeta continued to report on the war and the effects of sanctions on Russia's economy. It is one of the few Russian news organisations with a reporter in Ukraine, reporting on the war's impact on the country's citizens.

A number of Novaya Gazeta's journalists have been killed since the 1990s

Since the 1990s, a number of Novaya Gazeta's journalists have been killed in reprisal for their reporting, which has included coverage of the Chechen war. The BBC, Voice of America, and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty have all been shut down by the authorities. On Monday, Deutsche Welle was added to a list of media outlets designated as foreign agents by the Justice Ministry.