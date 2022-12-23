Russia Officials Claim Washington Is Risking 'direct Confrontation' With Moscow Amid War

In the midst of the Russia-Ukraine war, two Russian officials stated that the US is risking “direct confrontation with Russia” over the war in Ukraine. In an interview with the Russian news agency Tass, Kremlin's ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov said that “the risk of a clash between the two great powers (US and Russia) is high”. Similar assertions were also made by Alexander Darchiyev, who is the director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s North American Department, Newsweek reported.

During his conversation with Tass, Darchiyev expressed his hope that “Washington will heed the voice of reason”. The official also advised the US that it should not allow the situation “to escalate to the point of a direct confrontation between Russia and the United States.” The director of the Russian Foreign Ministry to the US also held Washington responsible for “destroying bilateral relations.” Darchiyev added, “Otherwise, severed diplomatic ties will become a reality, with all due consequences.” The Russian official even went on to blame the US for “self-isolating” from Russia. In the interview, Darchiyev made an aggressive stance and said, “we (Russia) will not tolerate malicious provocations that leave us with no other choice.” The recent stance by the two Russian officials came after the Ukrainian president made a surprise visit to Washington on December 21.

Russian official Antonov called Zelenskyy’s visit to Washington ‘theater’

Darchiyev was not the only Russian official who criticised The Ukrainian President’s visit to Washington. Russia’s Ambassador to the US also denounced Zelenskyy’s visit to Washington and called it a “theater”. Antonov told Tass, the “true goal of the White House policy towards us," is to “intensify the U.S. proxy war against the Russian Federation”. He then went on to add, “We emphasise that the risk of a clash between the two great powers is high.”

According to Newsweek, Dimitry Belik from the Russian State Duma International Affairs Committee claimed that Zelenskyy’s recent visit to Washington was a “fatal mistake”. Even before the Ukrainian president set foot on US soil, Russian Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov also told the Russian media that Zelenskyy’s move will aggravate the Russia-Ukraine war, which “does not bode well for Ukraine”. As the Russia-Ukraine war escalates, the world is becoming more and more anxious, many even wonder what is the long-term plan of both Kyiv and Moscow when it comes to prospects of ending the war. During his 10-hour visit to Washington, the Ukrainian President not only gave a passionate speech at the US Capitol, but he also asked US President Joe Biden for more support and ammunition as Ukraine struggles to deal with the waves of Russian attacks.