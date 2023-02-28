Russia Open To Talks With Kyiv But Won't Give Up Newly Annexed Territories, Says Kremlin

Russia is willing to participate in negotiations to bring an end to the conflict in Ukraine, stated Kremlin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov. However, according to a report from The Guardian, he made it clear that Russia will not compromise on what he referred to as new "territorial realities."

During the routine briefing with reporters, Peskov emphasized that Moscow will not abandon its claims to four Ukrainian regions that were annexed by Vladimir Putin in September. The annexation was formalized through "accession treaties" signed by the Russian president, following orchestrated referendums that Ukraine and the West regard as illegitimate.

Peskov indicates Moscow is open to talks, provided Kyiv recognizes Russia's control

"There are certain realities that have already become an internal factor. I mean the new territories. The constitution of the Russian Federation exists, and cannot be ignored. Russia will never be able to compromise on this. These are important realities," he said. He added that Moscow was open to talks with Ukraine, if Kyiv accepted Russia's control over those four territories.

"With a favourable state of affairs and the appropriate attitude from the Ukrainians, this can be resolved at the negotiating table. But the main thing is to achieve our goals," Peskov said. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has acknowledged that Russia's FSB members have died in Ukraine. Speaking at a board meeting of FSB, Putin said that "Unfortunately, there are losses in our ranks. The leadership of the FSB must do everything to additionally support the families of our fallen comrades. We will always remember their heroism and courage".

It is worth adding that Putin himself was an intelligence officer. "I would like to thank the management and all employees of the department, especially those who acted at the forefront, in the liberated territories, in the frontline zone and, I would add, behind enemy lines. I want to thank you for this work, dear comrades," Putin said, at the meeting.