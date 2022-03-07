The Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine on Monday released a statement saying that Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to establish a cease-fire and open humanitarian corridors. The humanitarian corridors are being set up after French President Emmanuel Macron's request to Putin and the ceasefire will come into effect from 10:00 AM Moscow time, the statement added. The humanitarian corridors will be opened from Kyiv, Kharkiv, Sumy and Mariupol, it added.

"Taking into account the catastrophic humanitarian situation and its sharp aggravation in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Sumy and Mariupol, as well as at the personal request of the President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron to the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, the Russian Armed Forces for humanitarian purposes, on March 7, from 10:00 am, establish a cease-fire and open humanitarian corridors," the statement said.

Russia urges Ukraine to fulfil conditions for the creation of humanitarian corridors

Meanwhile, the Russian Federation has also urged Ukraine to fulfil all the conditions for the creation of humanitarian corridors in the areas mentioned in the statement released by the Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response. It also remarked that the Russian armed forces will monitor the ongoing evacuation with the use of UAVs.

"We demand from the Ukrainian side strictly fulfil all the conditions for the creation of humanitarian corridors in this areas and to ensure an organized withdrawal of civilians and foreign citizens," the statement said. "At the same time, during the opening of humanitarian corridors, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation will carry out continuous monitoring of the evacuation, including with the use of UAVs. Therefore, we warn that all attempts by the Ukrainian side once again to deceive Russia and the entire civilized world in disrupting the humanitarian operation, allegedly through the fault of the Russian Federation are useless and meaningless this time. We expect concrete actions from the official Kyiv authorities, as well as from the leadership of the cities listed," it added.

Image: AP