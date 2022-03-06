Russia Orders Companies In Country To Pay Their International Debtors In Rubles

A new law imposed in Russia suggests that Russia and Russian companies are now authorised to pay international creditors in rubles in order to avoid defaults. As per Bloomberg, on Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree allowing the sovereign and corporate debtors to make payments to international creditors from "countries that engage in hostile acts" against Russia, its companies and its nationals. The new regulation applies to payments in excess of 10 million rubles ($81,900) every month. Payments will be considered complete if they are made in rubles at the official rate of the Russian Central Bank.

The regulation also suggests that debtors can ask a Russian lender to form a special ruble-denominated account in the name of international creditors, which can then be used to settle with local creditors and paid through Russian depositories, according to RT News. Russian business bonds denominated in other currencies plummeted to extremely distressed values as a result of the financial sanctions imposed in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Moscow cut off access to foreign currency

In retaliation, Moscow cut off access to foreign currency, limiting bondholders' ability to receive interest and principal payments. Euroclear and Clearstream, two International Central Securities Depositories (ICSD), stopped settling rouble-denominated transactions earlier this week, according to RT News. After obtaining a special licence from the Central Bank, creditors from Russia and other countries not subject to the sanctions will be permitted to receive debt payments in rubles or foreign currencies.

Although some of Russia's foreign sovereign bonds allow for payment in rubles, the new policy could cause problems for holders of credit-default swaps, which act as insurance in the event of a default. JPMorganChase & Co. strategists led by Trang Nguyen stated that because of Russia's capital controls and sanctions, the payment in rubles may make these bonds out of scope for a certificate of deposit (CDS) as obligations and deliverable obligations, according to Bloomberg.

Russia to start utilising the Chinese UnionPay card operator system

In the meanwhile, several Russian banks stated on Sunday that they would begin issuing cards utilising the Chinese UnionPay card operator system. The move comes after Mastercard and Visa announced plans to stop operating in Russia and cut all of the country's banks from their payment systems. It will allow new cardholders to use their cards to pay and withdraw cash from ATMs in other countries.