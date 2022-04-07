Russia Out Of UNHRC, Ukraine FM Says 'War Criminals Have No Place' In Human Rights Council

The recently concluded voting at the UN General Assembly (UNGA) witnessed Russia being suspended from the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in the wake of its relentless invasion of Ukraine. After the decision was announced, Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba lambasted the Russian federation, claiming that war criminals have no place in UN bodies that are aimed at protecting human rights. The Ukrainian foreign minister further expressed his gratitude to all the nations who voted in favour of ousting Russia from the UNHRC and added that the members who supported the resolution will be "on the right side of history."

US, Canada, European nations in favour of ousting Russia from UNHRC

It is pertinent to mention here that a resolution was tabled in the UN General Assembly earlier in the day aimed at expelling Russia from the UNHRC. US, Canada and major European nations favoured the bill, which was precisely supported by 93 nations, whereas countries like China and Algeria, alongside nearly 22 nations voted against the resolution.

India abstains from voting on UNGA resolution

Maintaining the non-alliance policy, India abstained from voting on this resolution. Citing the reason for abstaining from the voting process, India said that diplomacy is the only way out when innocent lives are at stake. Along with India, 57 nations abstained from voting on the resolution.

"India has abstained on the resolution with regard to the suspension of the Russian Federation from the Human Rights Council adopted in the UN General Assembly today. We continue to remain deeply concerned about the worsening situation and reiterate our call for an end to all hostilities. When innocent human lives are at stake, diplomacy must prevail as the only viable option," said T. S. Tirumurti, India's permanent representative to the United Nations.

India also demanded an investigation by an independent body on the Bucha genocide. T.S Tirumurti said, "Recent reports of civilian killings in Bucha are deeply disturbing. We have unequivocally condemned these killings and support the call for an independent investigation."