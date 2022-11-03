Russia Outlines The Risks Of Nuclear War, Says 'it Cannot Be Won And Must Never Be Fought'

Russia issued a statement on Wednesday outlining the risks of the outbreak of a nuclear war amid the escalating tensions in Ukraine. “Nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought,” stated the Foreign Ministry of Russia on its official website.

The Kremlin maintained that “Russia is strictly and consistently guided by the tenet that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought,” while pursuing the implementation of its policy on nuclear deterrence.

The Kremlin, however, did establish that Russia’s “doctrinal approaches” regarding the use of nuclear weapons are defined by utmost accuracy, and are meant for “defensive goals”.

Russia’s statement was an attempt by the nation to highlight its stance on preventing a nuclear confrontation amid its ongoing war in Ukraine. Russia has received several setbacks on the battlefield after Ukraine launched a highly effective counteroffensive, which resulted in Russian forces retreating from several Ukrainian regions it had occupied since the February 24 invasion.

IAEA concerned about Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has time and again raised security concerns about the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), which has been under the Russian military’s control since March. Up till recently, the operational control of the nuclear power plant was under its Ukrainian staff. However, Russia has announced the takeover of the control and is now taking executive and operational decisions.

In the ongoing conflict, the ZNPP site has experienced artillery shelling in its proximity, from the belligerents and has been subject to power outages, raising concerns about the potential of a nuclear tragedy in the international community.

Russia’s nuclear assurances amid battle losses

The statement by Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs comes just days after the revelation by a report that Russia’s military leaders were discussing the usage of a tactical nuclear weapon against Ukraine. Russia’s rhetoric about the usage of a nuclear weapon in its war against Ukraine has been consistent in several speeches by Russia’s President Vladimir Putin. Moreover, President Putin has been actively involved in planning Russia’s war strategy in recent months.

Meanwhile, Russia in its statement maintained that the current situation in the war was "caused by irresponsible and impudent actions aimed at undermining our national security”. Moscow urged the international community to avoid any clash, especially between nuclear powers.

"We urge other states of the 'nuclear five' to demonstrate in practice their willingness to work on solving this top-priority task and to give up the dangerous attempts to infringe on vital interests of each other while balancing on the brink of a direct armed conflict and encouraging provocations with weapons of mass destruction, which can lead to catastrophic consequences," Kremlin’s statement added.