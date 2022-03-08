Russia has reportedly left behind Iran, Syria, and North Korea to become the country with the highest number of sanctions in a span of just 10 days after Russia's President Vladimir Putin announced a 'special military operation' in its neighbouring country, Ukraine. As per a report by Bloomberg, as of February 22, Russia has become the target of more than 2,778 sanctions designations, bringing the total count to more than 5,530. According to Bloomberg, the total number of sanctions on Russia has surpassed Iran, which has confronted over 3,616 sanctions against it over the course of a decade. The majority of its sanctions include nuclear programs and support of terrorism.

Many biggest firms across the world, including American Express Co, Netflix Inc and others have joined the list of companies that have decided to withdraw from or suspend operations in Russia. In a surge of actions led by the US and its European allies, since February 22, many countries have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia for its invasion of the former Soviet nation, Ukraine, and attacking civilians. The motto behind various sanctions is to stop Russia's Putin from pressing his advance.

On Tuesday, Australia imposed another round of sanctions against Russia for its 'unjustified invasion' of Ukraine. "The new round of sanctions will impose targeted financial sanctions on the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, and targeted financial sanctions and travel bans against an additional six senior Russian military commanders responsible for implementing naval, ground and air attacks on Ukraine," said the statement.

Putin says sanctions by West are 'akin To Declaration Of War'

Earlier, Putin while speaking to a group of women flight attendants at an Aeroflot training centre near Moscow, said, "These sanctions that are being imposed are akin to a declaration of war but thank God it has not come to that." Explaining it further, he said, “There is not one conscript and we don't plan for there to be. Our army will fulfil all the tasks. I don't doubt that at all. Everything is going to plan."

Russia's President Vladimir Putin reiterated that his aims in Ukraine are to defend Russian-speaking communities through the “demilitarization and de-Nazification” of the country so that it becomes neutral. For long, Moscow has been claiming that the Ukrainian law was Russophobic and does not include the minorities including the Romanians, Slovaks inter alia. It is imperative to note here that Russia’s claim has been blatantly rejected by Ukraine as well as the western powers.

Furthermore, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Tuesday, dropped a major hint pertaining to Russia's demand on annexed Crimea. President Zelenskyy said that the demands for Kyiv to recognise Crimea as part of Russia will be discussed including the other demand of recognising Donetsk and Luhansk as independent regions.