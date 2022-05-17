Russia Parliament Mulls Over Presenting Draft Resolution To Ban Exchange Of Nazi Criminals

Russian State Duma has been planning to introduce a draft resolution to impose a ban on the exchange of "Nazi criminals" on Wednesday, May 18. The proposal presented by Andrei Kartapolav, head of the State Duma Defense Committee, has been supported by the deputies, RIA Novosti reported. Addressing a plenary session on May 17, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin asserted that they should not exchange Nazi criminals.

Speaking at a plenary session, Andrey Kartapolov said that the Defence Committee has decided to propose the "consideration of a draft resolution" on the orders given by the Chairman of the State Duma to halt the exchange of Nazi criminals on May 18. Meanwhile, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said that the Nazi criminals are war criminals and they were making every effort to ensure that they are held accountable, as per the news report. He called it a "right proposal" and stressed that their country is making efforts to ensure that injured prisoners of war get humane treatment, TASS reported. He accused Russian troops of committing cruelty and torturing the Russian prisoners of war.

State Duma deputy calls for maximum sentence for nationalists in Azovstal

The State Duma deputy Sultan Khamzaev told RIA Novosti that the nationalists who had taken refuge in the Azovstal steel plant and surrendered should be given the maximum sentence of life imprisonment. The Russian Defence Ministry on May 17 said that "265 militants", including 51 seriously wounded, had surrendered at Azovstal and those who required treatment were shifted to the Novoazovsk hospital in the Donetsk People's Republic. Khamzaev stressed that "all nationalists" after undergoing treatment must be convicted to the crimes they have committed, RIA Novosti reported. He emphasised that nationalists need to be brought to justice after which they regret their work. He said that no work is being carried out to "cancel" the crimes committed by the "criminals of the Azov National Regiment." It is pertinent to note here that Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. Since then, the hostilities between the two warring nations have led to deaths on both sides.

🏳️ Over the past 24 hours, 265 militants (mostly the Azov battalion NeoNazi fighters) blocked at the Azovstal plant have laid down arms and surrendered.



🏥 All those in need of medical assistance were sent for treatment to a hospital in Novoazovsk, DPR.



📹 @mod_russia pic.twitter.com/LB49xzgvqA — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) May 17, 2022

