Russia 'partially Unsatisfied' With US & NATO's Response On Security Concerns: FM Lavrov

Nearly two months after Russia sent its proposals on regional security to the US and NATO amid growing tensions around Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, on Monday, February 14, confirmed he received a reply from the United States. According to a report by news agency Sputnik, Lavrov said Moscow is partially unsatisfied with the response.

"We have received the responses; the response from the US and the response from NATO. We carefully studied them together with our colleagues. We are primarily interested in the answer of the United States, because it is evident who plays the main role in resolving these issues among Western nations," Sputnik quoted Lavrov as saying.

Lavrov further said he has discussed the response with Russian President Vladimir Putin and added Russia has prepared the response. He said Russia will try to resolve the issue with dialogues. According to Lavrov, both the United States and the intergovernmental military alliance are ready to begin serious talks on some of the security guarantees mentioned in the Russian proposals.

"We have already said more than once...that we warn against endless conversations on issues that need to be resolved today. Today, nevertheless, being the head of the Foreign Ministry, I must say that there is always a chance to agree with the West on the security proposals," Sputnik quoted Lavrov as saying.

Putin accuses US, NATO of ignoring Moscow's security concerns

Earlier on February 8, Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the US and NATO of ignoring their "fundamental concerns" regarding the expansion of NATO near the Ukrainian border. According to a report by news agency Sputnik, the statement from Putin came during a press conference held after holding a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday. During the presser, Putin reiterated his demands regarding the prevention of further NATO expansion eastward and expressed his grave concern about the deployment of weapons systems near Russian borders.

Further, the Russian President slammed the United States and the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) and said, "The obligation of strengthening one's security should not hamper the security of other states." He added, "I would also like to note that they are still trying to reassure Russia with arguments that NATO is a peaceful and purely defensive organisation, a purely defensive alliance. Citizens of many states have seen from their own experience how true this is."

Notably, earlier last month, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov asserted that "Moscow does not want war but added it won’t allow its security interests to be overlooked."

(Image: AP)