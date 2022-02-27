Russia Paused War For Talks But Ukraine Rejected Negotiations, Claims Russian Media

Amid escalations in the ongoing Russia Ukraine war, Russian media has now claimed that President Vladimir Putin on Friday afternoon ordered a temporary halt to the military offensive.

The president paused the military operation in Ukraine with the expectation of negotiations with Kyiv. However, he later ordered the resumption of the attack on Saturday after Ukraine's leadership refused to talk, Russian state-owned media Sputnik quoted Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov as saying.

According to Peskov, the Russian President halted the military operation in hope of negotiations. "Yesterday afternoon, in connection with the expected negotiations with the Ukrainian leadership, the Russian president and supreme commander ordered the suspension of the advance of the main forces," Peskov said, as quoted by Sputnik on Saturday.

"Since the Ukrainian side essentially refused to negotiate, the advance of the main Russian forces resumed this afternoon in accordance with the operational plan," Sputnik further quoted him.

Earlier in a telephonic conversation with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said that Moscow was ready to work closely with constructive forces to find a resolution to the Ukrainian crisis. He said that the country is ready to consider a resolution in the interest of peace and stability, according to the Russian news agency Interfax. This came after a senior US defence official on Saturday said that the Russian forces were advancing quick and had reached around 30 kilometres outside Kyiv.

Russia-Ukraine war

For weeks, Moscow massed over 150,000 troops on Ukraine's borders in a bid to pressurise Western nations to not allow Ukraine to join NATO, threatening an invasion. On Thursday, Putin ordered a special military operation in Ukraine's Donbas region, which quickly accelerated into precision airstrikes on Kyiv, Kharkiv, Ivano-Frankivsk, deployed tanks towards Lviv from the Belarus-Ukraine border.

The Russian Navy is attacking from the shores of Mariupol and Odessa, and troops have taken over Chernobyl nuclear plant, heading towards Kyiv.

As of Saturday, a military faceoff was underway between Russian and Ukrainian Armies in Sumy, Poltava, Mariupol including heavy air attacks, missiles from sea, air and land. Over 100,000 Ukrainians have fled and many are housed in bomb shelters. Foreign nationals including Indians are being evacuated via Hungary and Romania.

In the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the European Union has announced 'maximum impact' sanctions on Russia targeting the country's financial, energy and transport sectors, visa policy, and exports among other areas. The US has levied sanctions on Russian banks, limited international trade with Moscow, froze assets of Putin's inner circle.

While the US has refused to step foot into Ukraine, it has sent over 12,000 people to Europe. Similar sanctions have been levied on Belarus for aiding Russian troops to attack Ukraine. Australia, Germany, Taiwan, France, Germany, EU, Japan have also levied financial, trade, diplomatic sanctions on Russia.

Image: AP