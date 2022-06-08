Russia Paying For Its 'senseless War', More Than 31000 Soldiers Killed, Says Zelenskyy

As the Russian offensive against its neighbouring country continues even after the completion of 100 days, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Tuesday, said that Moscow lost at least 31,000 soldiers in the war. In his signature style of addressing the nation, he noted that Russia has been paying for its senseless war and added that Russia is losing nearly 300 soldiers daily.

"More than 31,000 Russian soldiers have died in Ukraine. Russia has been paying for this senseless war with almost 300 lives of their soldiers daily," he said.

Further, he said the Ukrainian government is working to raise money to fund the army and rebuild cities and towns destroyed in the ongoing brutal war. He informed that the government has been using the fundraising platform UNITED24 to raise the funds. As of now, the platform has collected worth over $50 million. Earlier on Tuesday, Ukraine’s military intelligence agency claimed Moscow has so far turned over the bodies of 210 Ukrainian fighters killed in the battle for Mariupol.

As per the agency, most of them were among the last holdouts in the Azovstal steelworks. According to the Ukrainian armed forces General Staff, Russian forces have been targetting the northern regions of the country but stated that Ukraine did not lose any of its territories. Instead, the Ukrainian military claimed that the Russian forces suffered a major loss in the Sloviansk region, with 200 soldiers killed since Saturday. In the Donetsk direction, Zelenskyy's forces claimed that Russia launched air strikes on civilian infrastructure in the areas of Slovyansk and Lysychansk. While, in the Lyman direction, the Russian forces resumed their offensive near the village of Svyatogirsk.

During the confrontation, it said Russia suffered significant losses in manpower, weapons, and equipment.

Russia-Ukraine war

Notably, the ongoing war has recently marked 100 days in which more than 4,000 Ukrainian civilians were killed and more than seven million were displaced. Moscow's upper parliament house speaker said Russia is ready to hold negotiations with Kyiv to restore peace in the region. She said that the Putin administration is open to talks with Ukraine and signing agreements that would lead to peace. However, the same has not been echoed by any Russian officials.

Image: AP