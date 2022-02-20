Russia 'planning Biggest War In Europe Since 1945', Warns UK PM Boris Johnson

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned that Russia is planning "the biggest war in Europe since 1945” and that there are "all the signs that the plan has already in some senses begun.” Speaking with the British broadcaster BBC, UK’s Johnson said that Kremlin's intent to launch an armed offensive on Ukraine can be established from the satellite imageries and other evidence, as troops have encircled Kyiv on all fronts. Johnson at the Munich conference, in his hardened speech, warned Russia’s Putin that if Ukraine is invaded, it could bring about "the destruction of a democratic state" and "the shock will echo around the world”.

"People need to understand the sheer cost in human life that could entail not just for Ukrainians but for Russians," Johnson said at the Munich security conference. He further reiterated that the world must be “in no doubt” what is at stake here, as he said that Russia has concentrated over 130,000 troops are gathering on the borders and more than 100 battalion tactical groups that not only threaten that European security but of the world. Johnson asserted that the UK stands four-square behind its sovereignty and independence should Russia’s Putin launch an invasion.

“If Ukraine is invaded the shock will echo around the world and those echoes will be heard in East Asia and they will be heard in Taiwan,” the British Prime Minister warned on Saturday at the annual Munich Conference, which is held to prevent a major war on the continent.

Russia will annex Baltic states including Estonia and Latvia: UK FM Truss warns

UK’s Johnson iterated that he held a dialogue with the Prime Ministers of Japan and Australia this week and that he is left in “no doubt” that the economic and political shocks of a war would be felt on the far side of the world. The UK has worked with the European Union and the United States to put together the toughest and strongest package of sanctions, he warned, adding that if Russia invades its neighbour, the UK “will make it impossible for Putin to raise finance on the London capital markets.”

Met 🇺🇸🇩🇪🇫🇷 allies including @SecBlinken, @ABaerbock tonight to support Ukraine’s sovereignty and self determination.



We agreed a Russian invasion of Ukraine will be met with a strong co-ordinated response. It will be swift, decisive and impose a severe cost. pic.twitter.com/7xJVQQbUrz — Liz Truss (@trussliz) February 18, 2022

“If President Putin believes that by these [military] actions he can drive NATO back or intimidate NATO, he will find that the opposite is the case,” warned the UK Prime Minister.

UK’s Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has also warned on Saturday that the West needs to deter Moscow in its military activities and that Vladimir Putin "will not stop at Ukraine” should a war starts. Russia's president might resort to “turning the clock back to the mid-1990s or even before then" by annexing Baltic states including Estonia and Latvia,” UK’s Foreign Secretary told The Mail on Sunday.

Image: AP