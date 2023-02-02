'Russia Planning New Feb 24 Offensive,' Says Ukraine; 'Moscow Mobilised 500,000 Soldiers'

Ukraine Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, on Thursday, February 2, said that Russia has mobilised 500,000 soldiers and is preparing to launch a fresh offensive on February 24. “We think that, given that they [Russians] live in symbolism, they will try to try something around February 24,” Reznikov told BFMTV.

'Our estimates say, this is much more': Ukraine Defence Minister

Reznikov warned that Russia has officially announced the mobilisation of an estimated 300,000 soldiers for a fresh assault on the Ukrainian territory, "but when we see troops at the borders, according to our estimates, this is much more,” the minister continued to add. Russia will celebrate Army Day on February 23 and plans a mass mobilisation of 300,000 new conscripts.

Ukraine's Defence Minister called for more military assistance from NATO countries, adding that he expects the Russian army to launch an offensive from the east or south. Russian armed forces “may attempt an offensive in two directions: it could be the Donbass, or it could be the south," said Ukraine's Defence Minister. The intelligence comes as Ukraine marked a one-year anniversary since Russia's President Vladimir Putin ordered a "special military operation" in neighbouring Ukraine for "denazification."

"Given that they [Russians] live by symbols, they may try something around February 24. According to estimates, the Kremlin has mobilised 500,000 Russian soldiers," said Ukraine's Defence Minister, Oleksii Reznikov.

Meanwhile, the representative of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine GUR, declared that Russia's President Putin has ordered the seizure of the Ukrainian territories of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions by March. Representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Andriy Chernyak, claimed that Russian forces will make a new attempt to launch a massive offensive and seize the east of the country latest within a month. Chernyak added that Russia is redeploying additional assault groups, units, weapons, and military equipment to the east of the border. He further noted that Russia's invading troops will use the territory of Belarus to train mobilised soldiers and launch a Spring offensive against Ukraine from this direction in the coming weeks.

"Russia will continue offensive operations because it has not achieved its main goal - the complete occupation of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions," Representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Andriy Chernyak, reportedly said. “Mobilisation, a draft decree on which already exists, this time will also take place in major Russian cities such as Moscow and St. Petersburg,” the military intelligence of Ukraine furthermore warned.

Rocket attack in the Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk. Credit: Twitter/@ZelenskyyUa

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on February 2, slammed Russian forces for launching a rocket on the city of Kramatorsk that led to the civilian casualties. "Some people are still under the rubble. [There is] no goal other than terror. The only way to stop Russian terrorism is to defeat it by tanks, fighter jets, long-range missiles," said embattled Ukrainian leader, as he urged for the warplanes and more advanced long-range weaponry for his military to strike the Russian defensive positions.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Commander of the Operational Command South, Major General Kovalchuk, had also warned that Russia's President Putin will order newly mobilised millions of soldiers into the war in January. Russia's armed forces would be "ready, even to combat millions of Russians" noted Kovalchuk, adding that he needs more weapons to counter the Russian fore power. More lethal support from Western allies is needed, he emphasised, adding that this could include cluster munitions.