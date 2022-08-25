Russia Planning To Hold 'sham Referendums' In Occupied Regions Of Ukraine: US Intelligence

As the war between Moscow and Kyiv continues unabated for more than six months now, US intelligence claimed that Russia is preparing to conduct referendums in occupied regions of Ukraine. US National Security Council coordinator John Kirby stated that the Russian government is planning to conduct referendums in occupied regions of Kharkiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and Donetsk and Luhansk people’s Republics. "We have also learned that the Russian leadership has instructed officials to begin preparing to hold sham referendums. And these referendums could begin in a matter of days or weeks," The Guardian reported.

Kirby claimed that the almost firm opposition by the Ukrainian population was making it difficult for Russian organisers to hold referendums that are meant to be a "prelude to annexation." He added, "Our information is that Russian officials are so concerned that there will be a low voter turnout … that they’re trying to work on workarounds and how they would communicate that." However, he did not specify what those “workarounds” are that Russia is working on.

It should be noted that Russia has occupied several regions of Ukraine, including the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) since it launched a full-fledged war on February 24. Located in southern Ukraine, the ZNPP is under Russian control since March this year.

Russia simplified visa process for occupied regions of Ukraine

Earlier on May 25, Russian President Vladimir Putin also signed a decree simplifying the process of obtaining Russian citizenship and passports for residents of occupied Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. Meanwhile, Russian-appointed Kherson officials have made the ruble the official currency alongside the Ukrainian hryvnia. However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has vowed to restore freedom in all parts of the country including Crimea. He also stressed that the Ukrainian flag will also fly in all the occupied regions of the war-torn country.

It should be mentioned here that Wednesday, August 24, marked the sixth month of the ongoing brutal war between Russia and Ukraine. Since February 24, the largest military conflict in Europe since World War II has devolved into a gruelling war of attrition. Notably, both the warring countries also held several rounds of peace negotiations but they failed to yield the desired results.

Image: AP