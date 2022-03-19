Russia Planning To Transfer Troops From Armenia To Bolster Offensive Against Kyiv: Ukraine

Russia is preparing to deploy troops from the 102nd Russian military base in Armenia to support its offensive against Ukraine, the General Staff of the country's Armed Forces said on Saturday. The Ukrainian army claimed that Russian troops were demoralised and inefficient in combat, and would need additional military support.

As Russia has escalated its 'military operation' in Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asserted that Russia is destroying everything that Moscow has achieved over the past decades. On Friday, he used his daily address to hit out at Moscow, claiming that Russia is heading back to the 1990s, right after the collapse of the Soviet Union when its economy was severely falling.

"I am confident that by attacking us, they will destroy everything that Russian society has achieved over the past 25 years. And they will return to where they once began to rise - as they say, to the "wicked 90s". Only without freedom, without the creative desire of millions of people to work for the development of their state," the President said.

Zelenskyy urges 'honest' peace talks with Putin

Zelenskyy reiterated calls for direct negotiations with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, saying that "it is time to talk." Zelenskyy stated that honest discussions "without stalling" were the only way to reach a solution without further damage to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"The local negotiations for peace and security in Ukraine is the only chance for Russia to reduce damage from its own mistake. "I want everyone to hear me now, especially I want them to hear me in Moscow. It’s time to meet, time to talk, time to restore territorial integrity and justice for Ukraine, or else Russia will face such losses that several generations will not be enough for it to rise back up," said Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy's remarks came following a British intelligence report that suggested Russia is "increasingly seeking to generate additional troops to bolster and replace its personnel losses." According to the Ukrainian Defence Ministry, 7,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in Ukraine since the onset of the all-out war. Putin, however, has continued to defend Russia's invasion, saying that the "special military operations are aimed towards demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine," and in response to the alleged "genocide" Kyiv has conducted in Donbas.