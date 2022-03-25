Russia Plans To End War By May 9 Amid 'constant Propaganda' In Moscow, Claims Ukraine

Russia intends to end the war in Ukraine by May 9, revealed intelligence sources from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In an operational update shared on Thursday, Ukrainian Armed Forces said that “constant propaganda work” is being carried out in Russia which imposes the idea that the Russia-Ukraine war must be ended by the said date which is widely celebrated in Russia as the day of victory over Nazi Germany.

Citing available information, the Ukrainian Army said in a statement that “there is a constant propaganda work being carried out among the personnel of the Russian Federation's Armed Forces, which imposes the idea that the war must be ended by May 9, 2022.”

Even though Russian forces have suffered “significant losses” and the personnel are losing morale, Ukrainian defence forces said that Russia’s military-political leadership “does not refuse to continue its war against Ukraine”. The statement added that Russia “continues to destroy the infrastructure of peaceful towns and villages of Ukraine, grossly violating the rules of warfare and neglecting to comply with the requirements of international humanitarian law.”

Ukrainian army taking down 130 troops, 9 tanks each day

The Ukrainian army has reported that it is taking down 130 troops, nine tanks, six infantry fighting vehicles at the eastern front in one day, stated Kyiv Independent. Further, Ukraine's Operational Tactical Group "East" reportedly repelled at least five separate attacks by Russian forces on Thursday. The Ukrainian armed forces have also claimed that since February 24, when Russia launched military action in Kyiv, Moscow's forces have lost over 15,800 personnel among other losses.

Meanwhile, the first exchange of prisoners between Ukraine and Russia took place on Thursday. For 19 Ukrainian soldiers, 11 Russians were exchanged. Along with an image, the official post on Ukrainian parliament read, "Our sailors will return home from the rescue ship "Sapphire," which was captured by the Russian occupiers while trying to withdraw Ukrainian troops from the #Zmiiny island. Under the exchange terms, the lifeboat will also be returned to #Ukraine and sent to a Turkish port."

⚡️ The first exchange of war hostages occurred on President @ZelenskyyUa's order. Additionally, today, #Ukraine exchanged 11 Russian sailors we rescued from a sunken ship near #Odesa to 19 Ukrainian sailors (authors of the legendary phrase "Russian warship go f*** yourself")

Image: AP