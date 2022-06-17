Russia Plans To Withstand Western Sanctions, Cover 40-45% Of Its Import Deficit: Peskov

In his latest statement on Friday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov asserted that Russia plans to withstand Western sanctions and cover around 40-45% of its import deficit. "We understand our problem that in a very short time we will have to compensate the quite a significant decrease in more than 40%-45% in imports," he told CNN, adding that Kremlin is still in a better situation than one would imagine. According to Peskov, the unprecedented Western sanctions against Russia were intended to serious impact, but it could not happen.

"In order to reorganize imports, we have to reorganize the direction of imports. To compensate for the western direction, by increasing imports from the eastern direction," the Kremlin spokesperson asserted. Furthermore, he also stressed that Russia will complete its goal in the Donbass region of Eastern Ukraine. When asked about Russia's plans to occupy Ukraine's Odesa, Kharkiv, and Kherson regions, Peskov stated the decision would be based on the consent of the local people.

"The number one goal is to protect the people of Donbass and Luhansk from those who are shelling Donetsk, for example, right now, and killing civilians there. And have been doing that for the last eight to nine years," he remarked, as per CNN.

Russia poses no threat to Baltic states, Finland & Sweden: Peskov

According to Peskov, Russia poses no threat to the Baltic states as well as Finland and Sweden, which announced their intentions to join North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in May. However, Russia has often warned both the Nordic countries of dire consequences if they go ahead with their plans to join the intergovernmental military alliance. “We are sure that the membership of Finland and Sweden in NATO will not bring any additional benefits to the security of the European continent. On the opposite, it will bring additional tension,” Peskov warned.

Russia claims to take steps to stabilise economy amid embargoes

It is pertinent to mention here that several Western nations and organizations have imposed sanctions on Russia since it launched a full-scale war on Ukraine on February 24. Meanwhile, the Russian government claimed that it continues to take steps to stabilise the economy and combat the sanctions imposed by Western countries. Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that his government is acting decisively to ensure the smooth functioning of the market and financial sector.

Image: AP