While facing massive criticism from United Nations members over invasion of Ukraine, Russia on Thursday put on hold the vote on a "humanitarian" draft resolution, instead has decided to call for an emergency meeting over bio-activities allegedly backed by the US in Ukraine. Addressing the UN Security Council (UNSC), Russian permanent representative, Vasily Nebenzya, informed that Moscow "will keep the resolution in blue" but for the time being it will postpone voting on it. He also clarified that under no circumstances will Russia withdraw the proposed resolution, which demands protection for civilians in Ukraine.

#Nebenzia at Security Council media stakeout: We decided not to go forward with our draft [humanitarian resolution on #Ukraine] at this stage. We are not withdrawing it. We keep it in blue, but for the time being we will postpone voting on it.https://t.co/Q26sDaQ4df pic.twitter.com/x075bgltTH — Russian Mission UN (@RussiaUN) March 17, 2022

Nebenzya's remarks come after six member states at the UNSC requested an open session on Russia's "humanitarian" decree on Thursday. Refusing to elaborate on the statements made at the said meeting, Nebenzya highlighted "that was another exercise in anti-Russian rhetoric, which we have had the last couple of weeks." He also called out Ukraine, accusing them of "cynicism and hypocrisy" over killings in Donetsk. "Due to the extreme hypocrisy and cynicism of our partners, who are advocating for an immediate solution of the difficult, somewhat dire humanitarian situation in Ukraine, they refused to discuss our draft," Nebenzya said. He further defended the proposed resolution saying, "Our draft resolution was basically just based on their draft, but it was made humanitarian instead of political."

Russia's UNSC resolution

Russia on Tuesday circulated a draft resolution calling for the protection of civilians "in a vulnerable situation" in Ukraine. The said proposal included a request for safe passage and humanitarian aid for those seeking to leave the country. It also endorsed UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' call for dialogue and negotiations for a ceasefire to rapidly evacuate those stranded in war zones. Expressing grave concern at the deteriorating situation in Ukraine, the proposition underscored the need for "all parties concerned" to agree on diplomacy, however, failed to identify "the parties concerned."

The said resolution was supposed to be voted on Friday, Nebenzya had informed earlier. Although owing to the lack of mention of the aggressor in the act of war, Russia faced heavy criticism for forwarding the resolution. UK ambassador to the UN, Barbara Woodward on Tuesday took to Twitter and lambasted Russia for making "few glaring omissions" in the draft. "For example, the fact that Russia is the aggressor here, and it is Russia's invasion driving the humanitarian crisis" has not been identified, she wrote.

Emergency meet on US biolabs

Amid the escalating Russia-Ukraine war, earlier this month, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova on Wednesday accused Ukraine of conducting military bio-activities with support of the West, mainly the US. Her long-standing claims were echoed by the Russian First Deputy Permanent ambassador to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy. The accusation has repeatedly been denied by both the US and Russia. Calling Zakharova's remarks "preposterous", White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki accused Moscow of waging bio-weapons to annihilate its ex-Soviet neighbour. At the last UN Security Council (UNSC) meeting held in the context, US permanent representative to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield refuted all allegations saying Russia is "lying and spreading misinformation."

(Image: AP)