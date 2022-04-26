Russia Praises US Media For Covering Lt Gen Kirillov's Warnings Of WMD Provocations By US

American media has begun to cover the military intervention in Ukraine with “more objective point of view,” Moscow’s Embassy in the United States said on Monday, April 25. The rhetoric, it said, had been mostly anti-Russian but has now started to make “slight” progress and the conflict is being objectively covered.

“We noticed that some American media began to convey a more or less objective point of view regarding what is happening in Ukraine,” the Russian Embassy in Washington said in a Telegram post.

“Some [American] publications cite uncut statements from the briefing of the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense forces of the RF Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, dated April 23 on the preparation US and NATO of provocations using WMD with subsequent accusation of our country,” Russia said in a Telegram update.

Moscow went on to add, that the American media’s approach to covering the special military operation has drastically changed, albeit in smaller proportion but nevertheless “it is a progress.” Russian embassy also accused the West of “Russophobia” but adding that as the coverage has changed, the "ordinary Americans finally have the opportunity to independently judge the causes and goals of the actions of the Russian military on the territory of Ukraine.” It however, went on to add that the rhetoric of the majority of the media “remains openly anti-Russian. Insinuations are spreading in line with the false statements of the American authorities.”

Russian diplomatic mission called on the American journalists to “follow the example of their colleagues “and give a more unbiased assessment and the reporting in Ukraine.

"Washington's plans for provocations with the use of WMD should receive general publicity and condemnation,” the Russian embassy said. It was referring to the recent coverage of the press conference by Russian defense ministry, warning that United States “is planning provocations to accuse Russian forces of using weapons of mass destruction (WMD) in Ukraine in an attempt to discredit Moscow’s military operation in the former Soviet state.”

American media unbiasedly reported speech of Igor Kirillov

The American media unbiasedly reported speech of Igor Kirillov, the chief of Russian Radiation, Chemical, and Biological Protection Force, who said that Russian Ministry of Defense has information about the United States preparing provocations to accuse the Russian Armed Forces of using chemical, biological, or tactical nuclear weapons. He went on to add that the Western provocation is likely to target chemical and biological facilities in Kharkiv and Kiev, and possibly the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant under Russian control. Another provocation could be the use of WMD in the cities of Slavyansk and Kramatorsk which have been converted into fortification zones.

Kirillov also derided what he described “absurd” recent statement by CIA Director William Burns about Russia's possible use of tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine, adding that West has been planning to stage the “covert use of WMDs in small volumes” to suppress Russian troops’ ability to conduct the operational tasks.