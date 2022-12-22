Russia President Putin Claims, 'Moscow Should Not Be Blamed For The War In Ukraine'

Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared that Moscow would continue developing its military potential and boosting the combat readiness of its nuclear arsenal in Ukraine Russia war, during a televised meeting with his country's high-ranking officers.

"The armed forces and combat capabilities of our armed forces are increasing constantly and every day. And this process, of course, we will build up on," said Putin.

While addressing the Russian Defence Ministry Board, Putin said that their goal is to take all the necessary measures to achieve a qualitative renewal and improve Russian forces. Further, he claimed that Moscow should not be blamed for the war in Ukraine and both countries have been "sharing a tragedy". Russia would continue to see Ukraine as a "brotherly nation" said the Russian President in the televised address.

Russia's Combat strategy in war with Ukraine

While addressing the combat capabilities, the Russian leader said that strategic parity and the general balance of forces in the world are important. Further, he highlighted the new Zircon hypersonic cruise missile, which Russian troops would be able to use at beginning of the January

"In early January, the Admiral Gorshkov frigate will be equipped with the new Zircon hypersonic missile, which has no equivalent in the world," said Putin.

Russia's strategic nuclear forces have exceeded 91 percent and would equip the strategic forces with the latest weapon systems, shared Moscow's leader during the address.

This televised address by Putin came just when Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at US's Washington for the very first time after 10 months of the Russian invasion. The Ukrainian president commenced with his visit and has addressed the US leaders and thanked them for their support. Further Zelenskyy said that pledged there would be “no compromises" in trying to bring an end to the war.