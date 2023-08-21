Russia Prevents Ukrainian Drone Attacks In Moscow After Briefly Shutting Down Airports

As the intensity of the Russia-Ukraine war continues, the Russian Defence Ministry said that it has thwarted multiple Ukrainian drone attacks in the capital. The authorities informed that the attack took place on Monday morning in the two districts of Moscow. In light of these attacks, the Russian authorities briefly shut down multiple airports across the capital. The brief suspension caused immense delays to all the outgoing and incoming flights.

“️On 21 August at around 06:50 Moscow time, an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack by a fixed-wing drone was thwarted,” The ministry stated in a statement on Monday. “The Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle was detected by the air defence systems on duty over the territory of the Moscow region and suppressed by electronic warfare systems,” they added. The authorities notified that it has prevented another drone attack at 8:16 am (local time). In the statement, the ministry mentioned that these two attacks were averted in Ruzsky and the Istra districts of Moscow.

Chaos erupts as Moscow briefly shut down its airport

Amid these drone attacks, the authorities temporarily closed almost all the airports in the Russian capital. The temporary closure caused delays in flights leaving the residents in the region in complete disarray. According to The Guardian, Moscow’s Domodedovo airport restricted its arrivals and departures “in order to ensure additional flight safety measures,” Tass reported. After the flights were restricted in the Domodedovo airport, arrivals and departures were temporarily halted in four other major airports of Moscow i.e. Vnukovo, Sheremetyevo and Zhukovsky. These brief restrictions delayed the flights of 45 passenger planes and two cargo planes. According to Russia Today, one of the drones crashed close to the residential property of pro-Putin propagandist Margarita Simonyan. The drone attacks came just a day after The Netherlands and Denmark announced that they will provide the famous F-16 jets to Ukraine. Zelesnkyy lauded the decisions and thanked Ukraine's Western allies for their support.